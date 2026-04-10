Miami Heat reportedly to officially waive guard Terry Rozier

This was expected, and now it reportedly will become official on Friday: The Miami Heat are expected to waive guard Terry Rozier, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Rozier has been away from Miami all season after being arrested and charged as part of a federal investigation into an illegal gambling scheme. Rozier pled not guilty to the charges and his case is working its way through the court system. He did win an arbitration ruling and is getting paid his full $26.6 million contract for this season.

Miami kept Rozier on the roster through the All-Star break — listing him as “away from the team” — because his expiring contract could have been a valuable trade chip in a larger deal at the trade deadline. While no trade developed, the Heat did not need the roster spot with its team largely healthy after the break, so it was just patient and waited to release him. The Heat sit as the No. 10 seed in the East and are headed to the play-in.

Rozier will be a free agent after this season, although with the court case looming no team is going to touch him.