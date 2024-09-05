Orlando Magic bringing two-time Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung to training camp

Two-time NBA Dunk Contest champion MacMcClung is headed back to the Orlando Magic’s training camp this fall and is likely headed to their G-League team — the Osceola Magic — for a second straight year.

McClung agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. An Exhibit 10 contract brings a player into the team’s training camp and — assuming they do not play their way onto the NBA roster (which is highly unlikely in this case) — they get a bonus of up to $77,500 for signing with the club’s G-League team.

The Magic have 15 fully guaranteed contracts, a full roster, already on the books for the coming season. The only way for a player to be added to the Magic roster is for the club to release one of those players and eat the money (or for an injury to open a roster spot).

McClung was named G-League MVP last season averaging 25.7 points and 6.6 assists a game, shooting 36% from 3, but was not called up to the NBA by the Magic or any other team.

McClung has lived on the fringe of the NBA since entering the NBA undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021. He has had short contacts with the Lakers, Bulls and 76ers, plus spent time in the Warriors and Magic organizations (through all that he has appeared in four NBA games for a total of 65 minutes).

