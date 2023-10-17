 Skip navigation
Kaleb Edwards (W).jpg
Tight End Kaleb Edwards Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Cooper Perry (W).jpg
Wide Receiver Cooper Perry Accepts 2025 All-American Bowl Invitation
Marco Jones (W).jpg
Four-Star Marco Jones Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_231017.jpg
Are expectations fair for USC’s Caleb Williams?
nbc_bfa_sanders_231017.jpg
Colorado has no ‘wiggle room’ after Stanford loss
nbc_bfa_belichickleavingpats_231017.jpg
Will Belichick leave the Patriots after 2023?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PBT Podcast: NBA season preview with a betting edge

  
Published October 17, 2023 07:28 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

May 1, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) in the second half during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Every NBA season comes with questions and opportunities, but this season more than most: What will happen with James Harden and the 76ers? Could the Cavaliers be better than the Sixers? Would that make Evan Mobley Defensive Player of the Year or maybe J.B. Bickerstaff for Coach of the Year?

Those outcomes could make a savvy bettor money, so today we break down the coming NBA season with Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) of NBC Sports Bet the Edge. We talk about under/overs we like and how to take advantage of that if you’re really confident a team will comfortably beat the number (as I am with the Raptors). The Lakers and Warriors will be good, but good enough you trust them to hit the over in a very deep West? Maybe stick with the East for under/overs.

We also talk about how to approach the awards market, as well as the East champion or division champion markets in a way that brings real value. Drew knows his hoops so this is more than a betting conversation but also a good basketball one.

You can listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your thoughts and questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

