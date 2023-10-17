PBT Podcast: NBA season preview with a betting edge

Every NBA season comes with questions and opportunities, but this season more than most: What will happen with James Harden and the 76ers? Could the Cavaliers be better than the Sixers? Would that make Evan Mobley Defensive Player of the Year or maybe J.B. Bickerstaff for Coach of the Year?

Those outcomes could make a savvy bettor money, so today we break down the coming NBA season with Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) of NBC Sports Bet the Edge. We talk about under/overs we like and how to take advantage of that if you’re really confident a team will comfortably beat the number (as I am with the Raptors). The Lakers and Warriors will be good, but good enough you trust them to hit the over in a very deep West? Maybe stick with the East for under/overs.

We also talk about how to approach the awards market, as well as the East champion or division champion markets in a way that brings real value. Drew knows his hoops so this is more than a betting conversation but also a good basketball one.

