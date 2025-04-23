 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/d9zegrbqsfv7vozph579
Ten NFL Draft prospects that Rivals underranked out of high school
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/r4hmkrq9q0ieenjnztsx
Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
nbc_pl_postgame_matetaintv_250423.jpg
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Projected top-three pick Ace Bailey declares for 2025 NBA Draft

  
Published April 23, 2025 04:54 PM

Rutgers’ Ace Bailey, a projected top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, made the expected official on Wednesday and declared for the NBA Draft, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Bailey talked about how much he enjoyed playing at Rutgers — “I felt a lot of love from everyone... I loved being in college and playing college basketball” — and assessed himself in an interview with ESPN.

“I did good. I could have done way better, but I matured this season. The game slowed down for me. My IQ got higher. I got faster and way stronger. My ball-handling and shooting tightened up. Rutgers had me guarding everyone from point guards to power forwards. I learned a lot.”

Bailey looks like a prototypical wing or stretch four in the NBA: he’s 6'10", is a freak athlete, who can create his own shot, and averaged 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds a game while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Bailey is a relatively polarizing player for a projected top-three pick, according to scouts who spoke to NBC Sports. His supporters said Bailey may have the highest ceiling of any player in this draft but his detractors questioned whether he could live up to that. He showed flashes of being able to create for others at Rutgers but his passing was inconsistent. Will he thrive in the NBA where the spacing is far better on the floor, or will it be more of the same?

Bailey’s potential is so high that he is not going to fall further than No. 4 in the draft, and is most likely a top-three pick (depending on how the NBA Draft Lottery shakes out). With that, he made the smart move by declaring for the draft.