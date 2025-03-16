Watch Jordan Poole’s deep game-winner lift Wizards past Nuggets

Denver had lost three of its last seven games, but those losses came against quality teams: Boston, Oklahoma City, and a red-hot Minnesota squad.

Saturday night the Nuggets lost at home to the tanking Wizards. Then again, how were they going to stop this ridiculous Jordan Poole game-winner from deep with 1.8 seconds left?

JORDAN POOLE WINS IT FROM WAY DOWNTOWN 🤯😱🚨 pic.twitter.com/OtymzdFekX — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2025

Washington, which has played relatively better of late, was boosted by a big night from rookie Alex Sarr, who dropped 34 points on Denver and hit five 3-pointers himself.

A career-high 34 points for Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft 🙌



34 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

5 3PM@WashWizards W pic.twitter.com/Y0TrkAfXDh — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2025

This game was the second night of a back-to-back for Denver, but that didn’t slow Nikola Jokic, who finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds. Jamal Murray added 24 and Russell Westbrook 22.

