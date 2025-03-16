 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship
Proctor, Knueppel carry No. 1 Duke past No. 13 Louisville for second ACC title in three years
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Big Ten Championship - Michigan vs. Wisconsin Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at Colorado State
Clifford scores 24, Colorado State hits record 12 3s to beat Boise State 69-56 in MWC Championship

nbc_imsa_12hoursebring_250315.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship
Proctor, Knueppel carry No. 1 Duke past No. 13 Louisville for second ACC title in three years
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Big Ten Championship - Michigan vs. Wisconsin Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at Colorado State
Clifford scores 24, Colorado State hits record 12 3s to beat Boise State 69-56 in MWC Championship

nbc_imsa_12hoursebring_250315.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Jordan Poole’s deep game-winner lift Wizards past Nuggets

  
Published March 16, 2025 12:42 AM
Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 15: Jordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards reacts after shooting the game-winning basket late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 15, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Denver had lost three of its last seven games, but those losses came against quality teams: Boston, Oklahoma City, and a red-hot Minnesota squad.

Saturday night the Nuggets lost at home to the tanking Wizards. Then again, how were they going to stop this ridiculous Jordan Poole game-winner from deep with 1.8 seconds left?

Washington, which has played relatively better of late, was boosted by a big night from rookie Alex Sarr, who dropped 34 points on Denver and hit five 3-pointers himself.

This game was the second night of a back-to-back for Denver, but that didn’t slow Nikola Jokic, who finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds. Jamal Murray added 24 and Russell Westbrook 22.

