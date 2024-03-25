Skip navigation
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
Christian Wilkins
Christian
Wilkins
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
02:45
PFF: MIN-MIA impact players
Pro Football Focus highlights the top stars taking the field for the intraconference tilt between the Vikings and Dolphins in Week 6.
Christian Wilkins
LV
Defensive Lineman
#94
Rap: Raiders, Christian Wilkins agree to 4-yr deal
Christian Wilkins
MIA
Defensive Lineman
#94
Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins holding in
Christian Wilkins
LV
Defensive Lineman
#94
Miami in extension talks with DL Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
LV
Defensive Lineman
#94
McDaniel: Wilkins extension ‘a priority of ours’
Christian Wilkins
LV
Defensive Lineman
#94
Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on DT Wilkins
Antonio Pierce: Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to compete for Raiders’ starting job
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
J.J. McCarthy on his Pro Day results: I’m pretty confident with the showing I put out there
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
DB Isaiah Pola-Mao re-signs with Raiders
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Mattison won’t challenge White for starting role
Saints re-sign S Johnathan Abram
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
