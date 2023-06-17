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Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan’s versatility suffocated the field for a National Championship
MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
MLB Injury Report: Juan Soto, Hunter Brown, Mookie Betts highlight weekend injuries
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Connecticut at Michigan
UConn vs. Michigan final score, results: Wolverines win first title since 1989 to wrap 2026 March Madness

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Robinson changed the game for Knicks in win
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KAT doing best to impact winning for the Knicks

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MLB
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NBA
NHL
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Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan’s versatility suffocated the field for a National Championship
MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
MLB Injury Report: Juan Soto, Hunter Brown, Mookie Betts highlight weekend injuries
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Connecticut at Michigan
UConn vs. Michigan final score, results: Wolverines win first title since 1989 to wrap 2026 March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_nba_eftgpotgrobinson_260407.jpg
Robinson changed the game for Knicks in win
nbc_nba_jokictripledouble_260406.jpg
HLs: Jokic triple-double powers Nuggets’ comeback
nbc_nba_townspostgameintv_260406.jpg
KAT doing best to impact winning for the Knicks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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