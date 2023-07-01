 Skip navigation
Report: Keyshawn Johnson is out at ESPN
His radio show went first. His job went next. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has been laid off by ESPN .
  Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
