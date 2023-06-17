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Nicholas Romano leads early in Philadelphia Super 250 Heat 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Tulane at Mississippi
2026 NFL Draft: Top undrafted free agents
Jade Carey
Jade Carey on gymnastics future: ‘I’m not done yet’

Top Clips

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Highlights: Thunder roll past Suns behind SGA’s 42
nbc_nba_okcvphx_digitalhit_260425.jpg
Thunder take commanding 3-0 series lead over Suns
nbc_nba_sgaintv_260425.jpg
SGA credits OKC for staying true to principles

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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NFLSeattle SeahawksMichael Dansby

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NFL: NFL Draft
Seahawks GM John Schneider: Trade opportunities fell apart, Jadarian Price stood alone at No. 32
Seahawks General Manager John Schneider came into the first round of the draft with designs on trading out of the 32nd pick, but way things played out in the picks leading up to that selection changed those plans.
Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32
Price will get chance to be lead back for Seahawks
Seahawks take RB Jadarian Price with final pick of first round
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