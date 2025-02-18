2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Travis Hunter on top; Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward in top 10 for Connor Rogers

With the 2025 NFL Combine kicking off next week, there is a lot to gain for each prospect. It’s not just what you see on television with the athletic testing, but the medical checks and individual interviews that cause so much player movement. With that being said, it’s vital to set a foundation before things get shaken up.

Here are my top 50 prospects based on tape evaluations heading into the Combine.

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

On defense, Hunter is an explosive defender in coverage with high-end ball skills. Those aspects also translate to the offensive side of the ball, where he generates separation but can climb the ladder to make difficult catches.

2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Carter is a missile off the ball who makes it nearly impossible for blockers to match his acceleration and movement skills. Turn on the tape against USC, Ohio State, Washington, Oregon and Notre Dame to see a game-wrecking presence.

3. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty plays with some of the best balance you will ever see at the position and can handle a significant workload on all three downs from day one. He can be the identity of an offense from the first second he steps in the building.

10:01 Jeanty spotlights Bears as potential landing spot Ashton Jeanty joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to explain why the Chicago Bears could be a great destination for him, discuss his experience playing in Italy and project his 40-yard dash time.

4. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Graham is a brick wall when defending the run, showing off the strength to take on double teams and hold the point of attack. As a pass rusher, he plays with violent hands and elite grip strength that comes from his wrestling background.

5. Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Campbell’s lack of length might lead to a move inside at the next level, but his awareness, hand placement and power make him the best offensive lineman in this draft.

6. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Want to upgrade your run and pass game in one pick? Warren’s size allows him to take on the big dogs in the trenches, but he is a skilled seam runner as a receiver. The former high school quarterback was also a dynamic Wildcat threat in Penn State’s offense, which could make him a tush-push threat in the NFL.

02:43 Why PSU’s Warren is a ‘promising NFL prospect’ Connor Rogers goes to the film room to evaluate Penn State’s Tyler Warren and breaks down why the versatile tight end is such a promising NFL prospect.

7. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Green exploded in 2024 with 17 sacks, but the tape shows a three-down defender who played above his weight class against the run. He has the talent of a top 10 pick, carrying big grades from multiple NFL teams.

8. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward is a playmaker with a strong arm and a lot of starting experience at the college level. While he can get reckless with the football, his turnover-worthy play percentage went down in 2024 while his “big time throws” increased (per PFF).

9. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Membou’s compact build is unorthodox for a tackle, but I think he’ll stick there at the next level. He generates so much explosiveness from his lower half and is excellent at mirroring pass rushers.

10. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

McMillan has the desired size for a perimeter receiver and was especially productive in contested-catch situations over the last two seasons. He also runs hard with the ball in his hands, posting over 960 yards after the catch in 2023 and 2024 combined.

McMillan: I welcome any draft destination, any QB Tetairoa McMillan joins Lawrence Jackson and Connor Rogers on FFHH to talk about anticipation for the NFL draft, proving doubters wrong, welcoming any NFL opportunity regardless of quarterback, Travis Hunter and more.

11. Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The former No. 1 high school recruit in the 2022 class, Nolen made a drastic jump during the 2024 season. He’s quick off the ball for a 290-pound player and angles his body to fly through gaps. He’s one of a few top defensive linemen in this class who can produce from multiple alignments.

12. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Injuries cost Johnson a large part of 2024, but the hyper aware corner with great ball skills from the 2023 tape is still in there. There are a lot of eyes on what his forty time will clock in at.

13. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

A 220-pound running back carved out of stone, Hampton’s physicality in every aspect of the position makes him a rare running back (along with Jeanty) that justifies spending a first round pick on.

14. Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Grant is a colossal, true nose tackle that doesn’t get moved off the line of scrimmage against the run. He has unique athleticism for the mass he carries, but is still rounding out his game as a pass rusher. He has the upside to be a dominant force in the middle of an NFL defense, which he showcased against Ohio State this season.

15. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka is one of my favorite players in this draft. He doesn’t get the hype he deserves, but plays a rugged brand of wide receiver. He’s a refined route runner who understands tempo and spacing. As a bonus that should not be overlooked, he is a tremendous run blocker.

16. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland has been a very productive tight end in Michigan’s offense the last two seasons. He’s a mismatch pass catcher who does a great job shielding defenders with his frame to win the ball. Loveland was especially impressive to me when improvising as his quarterback scrambled.

17. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Scourton was an elite pass rusher for Purdue in 2023 when he had double digit sacks and a pass rush win rate over 21%. There was a slight drop off for him after transferring to Texas A&M (where he looked slightly heavier), but he has knockback power with big, heavy hands. Scourton will be just 20 years old on draft night.

RELATED: More coverage of 2025 NFL Draft

18. Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Walker is a gifted athlete in the front seven who might be more comfortable as an edge player instead of off-ball linebacker. When Georgia used him as a standup rusher, you can see his acceleration and overall speed give trouble to the outside shoulder of pass protectors. It will be fascinating to see how teams project his long-term position. He is a player that the NFL Combine could play a big role in how high he rises up draft boards. I wouldn’t be shocked if he cements himself as a top eight pick there.

19. Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

Banks has put together multiple seasons of excellent pass protection, showing off the ability to halt speed to power by generating strength from his hips throughout his lower half. His run blocking has been inconsistent, but when his hands land right he can be a wrecking ball.

20. Shemar Stewart, EDGE/DL, Texas A&M

How do you rank a player that has had 1.5 sacks each of the last three seasons in the top 20 of a draft class? Well, they simply don’t make many guys with the size, length and movement skills that Stewart has. He wrecks run plays and has the agility of a 250-pound edge rusher, yet he plays at over 280 pounds.

21. Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

Campbell is a ball of clay at linebacker. He’s got size and length for the position with speed to cover a ton of ground. When Alabama let him rush off the edge, you can see flashes of his athletic traits as a pass rusher. If a team can be patient with his instincts catching up to his raw ability, he can be a highly impactful player in an NFL front seven.

22. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Booker is an absolute unit that was a lights-out pass protector all season. It’s a lot of fun watching him drive defenders off the line of scrimmage when the run game is working downhill, where he generates tremendous power from his lower half.

23. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

When Sanders is playing in rhythm, everything looks crisp from his base all the way to his delivery. He doesn’t have high-end arm strength, mobility, or imposing size but he checks the most important box: being accurate. NFL teams are always chasing the next “alien” quarterback prospect with elite traits. That isn’t Sanders, but the attention to detail and moxie he’s shown on film proves he could succeed in the right situation.

03:12 Where will Ward, Sanders go in 2025 Draft? Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate the teams with the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, discussing where they see Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders being selected.

24. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

After topping 1,200 receiving yards in 2023, Burden was held back by Missouri’s offense at times in 2024 where he only had 676 yards. He plays bigger than his size, has little fear of working in traffic and is simply a player you want to get the ball to and let him be a playmaker after the catch.

25. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

Williams’ presence up front forces teams to game plan differently with how and where they run the ball. While that doesn’t show up in the box score, scouts and coaches are going to love it on tape.

26. Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

I thought Starks would create more turnovers in 2024, but that shouldn’t take away from the level of safety prospect he is. He’s a fluid mover who has played free safety, lined up in the box, covered out of the slot, and contributed on special teams. That type of versatile weapon in coverage makes life a lot easier on any defensive coordinator.

27. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Pearce will be a polarizing prospect in this draft class. He’s explosive with length, but very lean. Over the last two seasons he’s been a pass rush win rate monster (topping 21% each year), but he’s left plenty of plays on the field with missed tackles. I love how quick he is off the ball, but he is still a work in progress as a speed rusher trying to angle into the pocket. He’ll need to get bigger and stronger to develop into a three-down defender, but his athleticism will get him on the field as a designated pass rusher right away.

28. Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina

There are aspects of Emmanwori that would classify him as “built in a lab” for the safety position. He’s 6-foot-3, over 220 pounds and per Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List he’ll jump through the ceiling at the NFL Combine — while still being 20 years old. He is a physical downhill strong safety who has the instincts to be a matchup player in coverage.

29. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Conerly, who once upon a time played running back as a freshman in high school, has really light feet and the agility to mirror speed rushers. He needs to get stronger in his lower half to anchor against power, but he took really big strides in 2024.

30. Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Barron has played every role in the Longhorns secondary over the last few seasons but enjoyed a 2024 breakout with the majority of his snaps at outside corner. He’s not the biggest or fastest defensive back, but he trusts his eyes to make plays on the ball while also being a reliable tackler.

31. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. Before that, he was on a trajectory to potentially be the top offensive tackle in this draft. He checks a ton of boxes at the position from a size and athleticism perspective, but the consistency and smoothness on tape were just as good. If teams are comfortable with his pre-draft medical, this ranking on the board is too low.

32. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

If not for a torn ACL in September, I thought Revel had a shot to be a top 15 pick. He is an extremely explosive cover corner with excellent size and ball skills. That rare combination gave me some Antonio Cromartie vibes.

33. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Johnson ran for over 100 yards in nine of 12 games this season, showing off patience, power, and a vicious iron arm at the second level. Plus, I love how he dials things up a notch at the goal line to finish drives.

34. Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Harmon was extremely disruptive rushing the passer after transferring to Oregon from Michigan State. He has enough quickness to cross the face of interior blockers while also showing off a pocket-pushing bullrush and a swim move. He has a top-heavy build and needs to improve his balance when trying to finish plays, but he’s been one of the biggest risers since August.

35. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson can change the game on any touch. For perspective, 32 of his 145 rushing attempts in 2024 went for 10+ yards. He also had seven receptions of 15+ yards. His home run hitting ability makes him a top 50 prospect.

Unpacking Ohio State RB Henderson's unique talents Connor Rogers takes a closer look at film of Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson, who is a staple on the Buckeyes offense due to his yards per carry, ability to run routes like a WR, innate speed and more.

36. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Tuimoloau is a big, stout edge setter with refined hands and an attitude when defending the run. He’s not a creative pass rusher, but he’s developed a go-to two-hand swipe to power by blockers.

37. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

An ACL tear in 2022 slowed Arroyo’s career down, but he exploded in 2024 with 590 receiving yards and averaged almost 17 yards per reception. His play speed for the tight end position is excellent and he’s a natural pass catcher. I also thought his demeanor as a move blocker stood out.

38. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Jackson is a multi-year starter at left guard who had to fill in at left tackle for much of the 2024 season. He’s highly competitive with ideal awareness as a pass protector. His quickness in outside zone was also an asset, where he can get out in front and erase linebackers.

39. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Higgins is nearly 6-3 and 217 pounds with long arms, making it no surprise he’s been a red zone monster the last two seasons (15 touchdowns during that span). His understanding of positioning when the ball is in the air is top tier and he offers much more after the catch than you’d expect at that size. I think he can be a high-end No. 2 wide receiver at the NFL level.

40. T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina

Sanders is a twitched-up wrecking ball built to play in an attacking front four. He can win as a pass rusher in a variety of ways thanks to his bull-rushing power, swipes, and quick feet to leave guards off balance.

41. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Golden’s calculated footwork in his routes and ball tracking make him one of the more pro ready receivers in this draft. He had eight catches for 162 yards in the conference championship vs. Georgia and then seven catches for 149 yards in the playoff against Arizona State.

42. Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

It’s hard to argue there was a bigger winner in the trenches during Senior Bowl week than Grey Zabel, who stonewalled just about everyone in front of him. He played both tackle and guard spots in college, but his long-term NFL home could be center.

43. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Taylor’s burst off the line of scrimmage into his routes is impressive for a 250-pound, inline threat. He has reliable hands, often working through contact to finish plays, and while his blocking is a work in progress, he has the size and initial quickness to develop.

44. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Sawyer is a dense, heavy-handed edge defender who brings his hard hat when stopping the run. His pass rush profile is heavily dependent on power and effort, but he will carve out an early-down role quickly in his NFL career.

45. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Williams won’t turn 21 until the summer and has a prototype NFL build with a thick frame and long arms. He will help against the run early on, but he hasn’t developed as a pass-rushing threat yet, like many expected.

46. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Dart was a productive, multi-year starter in Lane Kiffin’s offense. He put some beautiful touch throws on tape and picked up over 60 first downs with his legs the last two seasons. Dart needs a redshirt year in the NFL adjusting to a new system, but he’s a Day 2 quarterback worth developing over time.

47. Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

Collins hasn’t unlocked much as an interior rusher yet, but he can play any alignment on the defensive line and is extremely stout against the run.

48. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

I think Bech has the best hands in this wide receiver class and he brings it as a blocker with his heavy frame. He was another Senior Bowl week standout player.

49. Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

Turner’s sack totals dropped from six in 2023 to two in 2024, but the tape still shows an above-average athlete who finds his way into the backfield with quickness, change of direction skills, and active hands. He’s experienced playing both inside and as an edge rusher.

50. Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Stewart is undersized (6-0, 248 pounds, 32 3/4" arm length) but his pass rush win rate was over 27% in 2024 (99th percentile, per PFF). He simply wreaks havoc off the edge with speed and A+ effort on each snap.