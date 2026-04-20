Chris Simms’ final 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick Arvell Reese, Commanders trade up for Carnell Tate
Published April 20, 2026 11:32 AM
With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, it’s time for Chris Simms to reveal his first, and only, mock. Here’s how Simms sees the first round shaking out, featuring plenty of big-time trades:
1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 1 Fernando Mendoza
Chris Simms explains why Fernando Mendoza’s ‘flawless’ mechanics make him the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.
2. Jets: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese (Ohio State)
Simms' LB draft rankings: No. 1 Arvell Reese
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Arvell Reese, explaining why the Ohio State linebacker is one of the best players he evaluated this year and is such a versatile force.
3. Cardinals: RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)
Simms' RB draft rankings: No. 1 Jeremiyah Love
Chris Simms dives into Jeremiyah Love's Marshall Faulk-type skillset and explains why the Notre Dame running back is far and away the best at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft.
4. Titans: EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech)
Simms' EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 David Bailey
Chris Simms dives into David Bailey’s game and discusses why he likes the Texas Tech edge rusher but has some concerns about his “bendability” and physicality.
5. Commanders (trade w/ NYG): WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 4 Carnell Tate
Chris Simms breaks down why Ohio State's Carnell Tate is a fluid receiver but doesn't have the explosive ability that makes him "jump off the screen."
6. Browns: T Monroe Freeling (Georgia)
Simms' OT draft rankings: No. 1 Monroe Freeling
Chris Simms explains why Georgia's Monroe Freeling lands as his top-ranked tackle entering the draft,
7. Giants (trade w/ WAS): LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State)
Simms' LB draft rankings: No. 2 Sonny Styles
Chris Simms dives into why Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is a "freak of nature" who he thinks will thrive at the NFL level.
8. Saints: S Caleb Downs (Ohio State)
Simms' safety draft rankings: No. 1 Caleb Downs
Chris Simms explains why Caleb Downs has all the tools to be a star in the NFL, breaking down the Ohio State safety's instincts and football IQ.
9. Chiefs: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami)
Simms' EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Rueben Bain Jr.
Chris Simms explains why he isn’t concerned with Rueben Bain Jr.’s arm length, breaking down how the Miami edge rusher is NFL ready with "unreal" power.
10. Giants (via CIN): WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 2 Jordyn Tyson
Chris Simms analyzes the game of Jordyn Tyson, explaining why the Arizona State product is a "natural receiver" who will be an "absolute beast" in the slot at the next level.
11. Buccaneers (trade w/ MIA): CB Mansoor Delane (LSU)
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 4 Mansoor Delane
Chris Simms discusses Mansoor Delane's NFL potential, explaining why he believes the LSU cornerback is "a hair overrated" but will still be a solid player at the next level.
12. Cowboys: CB Colton Hood (Tennessee)
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 3 Colton Hood
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers dive into the strengths and weaknesses of Colton Hood and break down how the Tennessee defensive back should match up well with bigger receivers as an "island-type" corner.
13. Jets (trade w/ LAR, via ATL): G Vega Ioane (Penn State)
14. Ravens: WR Denzel Boston (Washington)
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 1 Denzel Boston
Chris Simms breaks down Denzel Boston's game and explains why the Washington product is at the top of his wide receiver rankings.
15. Dolphins (trade w/ TB): T Francis Mauigoa (Miami)
Simms' OT draft rankings: No. 2 Francis Mauigoa
Chris Simms breaks down the power of Francis Mauigoa explains why he believes the former Miami Hurricane can be a premier tackle at the NFL level.
16. Rams (trade w/ NYJ, via IND): WR Makai Lemon (USC)
Simms' WR draft rankings: Makai Lemon
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why the "floor is high" for honorable mention Makai Lemon in the NFL.
17. Lions: T Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)
18. Vikings: DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)
Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 1 Kayden McDonald
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze Kayden McDonald's "underrated" profile ahead of the NFL draft with top-15 upside as a defensive tackle who can do it all on the line.
19. Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon)
Simms' TE draft rankings: No. 1 Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Simms explains why Kenyon Sadiq tops his 2026 NFL Draft tight end rankings, diving into how the Oregon product is an "elite athlete" who will be a day-one starter in the NFL.
20. Cowboys (via GB): EDGE Zion Young (Missouri)
Simms' EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Zion Young
Chris Simms explains why Zion Young’s floor is high, analyzing how the Missouri product is a great edge-setter with very few negative plays.
21. Browns (trade w/ PIT): WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana)
Simms' WR draft rankings: Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss why Omar Cooper Jr. is "skyrocketing" up draft boards ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
22. Bears (trade w/ LAC): EDGE T.J. Parker (Clemson)
23. Eagles: T Blake Miller (Clemson)
24. Steelers (trade w/ CLE, via JAX): OL Spencer Fano (Utah)
25. Chargers (trade w/ CHI): DT Peter Woods (Clemson)
Simms' DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
Chris Simms breaks down the pros and cons with Peter Woods as an NFL draft prospect, explaining why the Clemson defensive tackle is an impressive athlete but lacks some of the key traits he looks for in the trenches.
26. Bills: EDGE Akheem Mesidor (Miami)
Simms' EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Akheem Mesidor
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Akheem Mesidor and discusses how the Miami edge rusher has heavy hands and a strong get off.
27. 49ers: T Max Iheanachor (Arizona State)
28. Texans: DT Christen Miller (Georgia)
Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 2 Christen Miller
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers dive into Christen Miller's background at Georgia, where at a deceiving 321 pounds, possesses a tough play style that could be better than any DT in the class.
29. Chiefs (via LAR): DT Caleb Banks (Florida)
Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 3 Caleb Banks
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss Caleb Banks, the 'Chris Jones-ish' DT out of Florida who's extremely twitchy for 330 pounds and can play any position along the line who can only be stopped by his injury issues.
30. Dolphins (via DEN): WR KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
31. Patriots: CB Jermod McCoy (Tennessee); to be traded to PHI
Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 1 Jermod McCoy
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Jermod McCoy, explaining why the Tennessee star is his top cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft despite not playing last season.
32. Seahawks: G Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M)
Watch Simms’ in-depth analysis of his mock draft here: