How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

Sunday Night Football is headed to MetLife Stadium this week as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Russell Wilson and the New York Giants. Both teams are looking for their first win after opening up the season with a 0-2 start.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants game.

Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs fell 20-17 in last Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles. Kansas City led 10-7 in the second quarter, but allowed the Eagles to score 13 straight points.

Mahomes completed 16-of-29 for 187 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and an interception. On the ground, he rushed for a team-high 66 yards and scored a touchdown. WR Tyquan Thornton caught a 49-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, finishing with 2 receptions for 59 yards.

With the loss on Sunday, Kansas City — which tied with Detroit for the league’s best record last season (15-2) — has already matched its loss total from last season. The last time the Chiefs were 0-2 was in 2014, and that was the only season that they missed the playoffs under head coach Andy Reid.

New York Giants:

The Giants are coming off a 40-37 overtime loss to the Cowboys. The two teams combined for 41 points and six lead changes in a dramatic fourth quarter. In overtime, a late interception from Wilson gave Dallas a chance to get in field goal range and secure the win.

Despite the turnover, Wilson finished with the second-highest passing yardage of his career, completing 30-of-41 for 450 passing yards with 3 touchdowns.

“I embraced the noise,” said Wilson after the game. “Today, we didn’t do enough to win. That’s all that matters, is us as a team finding a way to win that game. We believe in the guys in this room. Defense battling. Offense battling, special teams. They laid it all on the line. You can’t ask for any more effort and love, passion, and energy, and work than we just gave.”

The Giants outgained the Cowboys 506 to 478, but had 14 penalties for 160 yards.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants:

When: Sunday, September 21

Sunday, September 21 Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.



