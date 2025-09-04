What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
The 2025 NFL season is finally here! The action kicks off tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with a Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles match up. The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles had a monumental year, setting the record for the most points scored in a single season with 145. However, both teams are looking for a fresh start — and it all starts tonight. Live coverage of the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to live stream the game.
What NFL Games are on Today?
Thursday, September 4:
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles - 8:20 PM ET on NBC and Peacock
The 2025 NFL season begins and ends on NBC and Peacock, with this game taking place 157 days before Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8. Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles:
- When: Thursday, September 4
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Cowboys vs Eagles - Players to Watch:
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here
2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:
*All times are listed as ET
Thurs. Sept. 4 (NFL Kickoff): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers
Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers
Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles
Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams
Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders
Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD
Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD