What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff

The 2025 NFL season is finally here! The action kicks off tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with a Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles match up. The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles had a monumental year, setting the record for the most points scored in a single season with 145. However, both teams are looking for a fresh start — and it all starts tonight.

What NFL Games are on Today?

Thursday, September 4:

The 2025 NFL season begins and ends on NBC and Peacock, with this game taking place 157 days before Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8. Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

When: Thursday, September 4

Thursday, September 4 Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Cowboys vs Eagles - Players to Watch:

Moro Ojomo’s Nigerian upbringing inspires his ambition:

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Thurs. Sept. 4 (NFL Kickoff): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

