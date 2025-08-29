 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
Zach Charbonnet fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
Zach Charbonnet fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season

August 29, 2025 06:15 PM
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley looks back at some of his best moments from the last season's Super Bowl run and how he envisions this season will unfold.

Related Videos

Andy_n_Jason_raw.jpg
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_ffhh_lateroundrbs_250829.jpg
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
nbc_ffhh_lateroundwrs_250829.jpg
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
nbc_ffhh_tenstorylines_250829.jpg
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
nbc_ffhh_tenchicken_250829.jpg
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
Undervalued_raw.jpg
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250829.jpg
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
nbc_roto_coybets_250829.jpg
02:06
Johnson, Coen lead best bets for Coach of the Year
nbc_roto_nfceast_250829.jpg
01:41
Parsons trade shakes up NFC East futures
nbc_roto_cowboysfutures_250829.jpg
02:03
How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys’ win total bets
nbc_roto_packersfutures_250829.jpg
02:32
GB is ‘most likely’ to win NFC after Parsons trade
nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
01:21
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
05:14
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
06:00
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4
nbc_pft_hcqb_250829.jpg
03:44
Identifying the best NFL head coach-QB combos
nbc_pft_tombrady_250829.jpg
08:10
Inside Brady’s broadcasting rule revisions
nbc_pft_harbaughaim_250829.jpg
02:37
Harbaugh: LAC will win Super Bowl or ‘die trying’
nbc_pft_coachperspective_250829.jpg
07:52
Garrett peels back curtain on negotiations in DAL
nbc_pft_nfcodds_250829.jpg
04:08
How Parsons trade shakes up NFC North odds
nbc_pft_garrettshocked_250829.jpg
04:46
Why Garrett is ‘shocked’ Cowboys let Parsons go
nbc_pft_parsons_250829.jpg
07:58
Packers ‘infuse’ foundation with star in Parsons
nbc_pft_jonesonrundefense_250829.jpg
07:29
Jones stresses importance of stopping the run
nbc_pft_jonesmispronunciation_250829.jpg
06:12
Jones shows ‘raw disrespect’ to Parsons
nbc_pft_jonesonparsons_250829.jpg
05:20
Jones sells idea Dallas is better without Parsons
nbc_pft_parsonsdraftpiece_250829.jpg
08:03
DAL could’ve used Parsons as 2025 Draft leverage
nbc_pft_parsonsstoodup_250829.jpg
12:38
Parsons ‘stood up to the machine’ for trade
simms_parsons_reax_raw.jpg
01:19
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’
nbc_pftpm_parsonstrade_250828(1).jpg
16:13
Florio: Parsons’ trade a result of DAL fumbling
nbc_roto_jaydenreed_250828.jpg
01:24
Reed’s fantasy value capped regardless of injury

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_texasosudiscussion_250829.jpg
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
nbc_cfb_illinoisturnover_250829.jpg
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
nbc_cfb_secondillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
nbc_cfb_draftkingsv2_250829.jpg
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_illinoisfirsttouchdown_250829.jpg
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
nbc_cfb_draftkings_250829.jpg
01:29
Illinois an intriguing ‘longshot’ bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_michigandiscussion_250829.jpg
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
Turner_raw_real_size.jpg
03:59
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_schwarber_250829.jpg
01:20
Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance
nbc_roto_jalencoker_250829.jpg
01:03
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role
nbc_roto_megill_250829.jpg
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_mclean_250829.jpg
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy
7.jpg
35:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 7
nbc_roto_tcuunc_250829.jpg
01:58
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
nbc_roto_lsuclemson_250829.jpg
01:30
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
Will_Ferrell_Thumbnail_copy.jpg
03:08
Ever Wonder: Ferrell’s connection to USC sports?
nbc_pl_rubenpc_250829.jpg
14:45
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
nbc_dps_vinceyoung_250829.jpg
10:13
Young: Manning ‘ready’ for pressure this season
nbc_roto_almvp_250829.jpg
02:03
Can Raleigh overtake Judge as AL MVP favorite?
nbc_pl_garnachogoals_250829.jpg
05:01
Garnacho’s best PL goals ahead of Chelsea move
nbc_dps_robdemovsky_250829.jpg
04:24
Parsons gives GB rush they’ve been starving for
nbc_dps_ToddArcherParsons_250829.jpg
05:30
How fifth-year option dispute led to Parsons trade
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_250829.jpg
18:12
Manning needs to ‘weather the storm’ against OSU
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250829.jpg
13:30
Patrick: DAL committed organizational malpractice