Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Zach Charbonnet fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Zach Charbonnet fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
August 29, 2025 06:15 PM
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley looks back at some of his best moments from the last season's Super Bowl run and how he envisions this season will unfold.
Related Videos
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
02:06
Johnson, Coen lead best bets for Coach of the Year
01:41
Parsons trade shakes up NFC East futures
02:03
How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys’ win total bets
02:32
GB is ‘most likely’ to win NFC after Parsons trade
01:21
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
05:14
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
06:00
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4
03:44
Identifying the best NFL head coach-QB combos
08:10
Inside Brady’s broadcasting rule revisions
02:37
Harbaugh: LAC will win Super Bowl or ‘die trying’
07:52
Garrett peels back curtain on negotiations in DAL
04:08
How Parsons trade shakes up NFC North odds
04:46
Why Garrett is ‘shocked’ Cowboys let Parsons go
07:58
Packers ‘infuse’ foundation with star in Parsons
07:29
Jones stresses importance of stopping the run
06:12
Jones shows ‘raw disrespect’ to Parsons
05:20
Jones sells idea Dallas is better without Parsons
08:03
DAL could’ve used Parsons as 2025 Draft leverage
12:38
Parsons ‘stood up to the machine’ for trade
01:19
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’
16:13
Florio: Parsons’ trade a result of DAL fumbling
01:24
Reed’s fantasy value capped regardless of injury
Latest Clips
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
01:29
Illinois an intriguing ‘longshot’ bet to make CFP
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
03:59
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
01:20
Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance
01:03
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy
35:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 7
01:58
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
01:30
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
03:08
Ever Wonder: Ferrell’s connection to USC sports?
14:45
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
10:13
Young: Manning ‘ready’ for pressure this season
02:03
Can Raleigh overtake Judge as AL MVP favorite?
05:01
Garnacho’s best PL goals ahead of Chelsea move
04:24
Parsons gives GB rush they’ve been starving for
05:30
How fifth-year option dispute led to Parsons trade
18:12
Manning needs to ‘weather the storm’ against OSU
13:30
Patrick: DAL committed organizational malpractice
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue