What NFL games are on today: Week 14 NFL Monday schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Week 14 of the 2023 NFL Season is here and as usual, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another Sunday of action-packed NFL excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

Last night on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13, taking first place in the NFC East. Tonight’s schedule features two primetime games. The Tennessee Titans take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium and the Green Bay Packers face the New York Giants at MetLife. Both games take place at 8:15 PM.



See below to find out what NFL games are on today and how you can watch/live stream.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, December 11:

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, December 10:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)



How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

