How to watch Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream for Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game

It’s the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys this weekend in a heated NFC East Rivalry on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles look to become the first team to repeat as NFC East Champions since the last time they achieved that feat in 2001-2004. But first, they’ll have to go through the Dallas Cowboys who have won the last 4 straight games.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 14 2023 NFL power rankings

The battle for first place in the division begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also available on Universo.

RELATED: FMIA Week 13 - Pride without the ball

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles’ five-game win streak has come to an end after a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Eagles led 6-0 after the first quarter but were outscored 42-13 in the loss. Hurts, who briefly left the game after getting injured on a run late in the third quarter, returned in the fourth, and finished with a 57.8 completion percentage—his lowest of the season.

Despite the score, Philadelphia managed to rack up 333 yards of total offense while running more plays and having more time of possession than the 49ers. The Eagles currently rank fourth in scoring offense (27.4 points/game) and eighth in total offense (361.7 yards/game).

RELATED: Nick Sirianni - We have a lot to clean up

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 last Thursday night. Dallas was down by 8 points in the fourth quarter but scored 14 unanswered points in the comeback victory. The Cowboys have scored at least 30 points in their last four straight wins.

Prescott has written his name in the MVP race. He completed 29-of-41 for 299 yards and three pass touchdowns last week against Seattle. In the last 5 games alone, he’s had a total of 17 touchdowns (16 pass, 1 rush) with just one interception. In 12 games played last season, he had a career-high 15 interceptions. This season, he leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (26), ranks 2nd in passer rating (108.3), 3rd in completion percentage (70.1) and 5th in in passing yards (3,234)



RELATED: Dak Prescott quiets his critics: I have the pen; I have the paper; and I am the one writing

How to watch Sunday Night Football:

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys When: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.



If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

