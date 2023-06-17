 Skip navigation
NFLBuffalo BillsPat Meyer

Pat
Meyer

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers
Bills to hire Pat Meyer as their OL coach
Bills head coach Joe Brady has filled one spot on his offensive coaching staff.
Josh Allen had foot surgery, but should be fine for offseason program
Josh Allen: I’m not going to give up on Keon Coleman
Brandon Beane explains decision not to wait to interview candidates from Super Bowl teams
Joe Brady: I didn’t take this job to shy away from expectations
Ravens want to interview Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator
Report: Bucs spoke with Sean McDermott about role on staff, but he’s taking 2026 off