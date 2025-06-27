NFL collusion

System Arbitrator Christopher Droney had no choice but to find that the NFL tried to get its teams to collude regarding guaranteed contracts, given the black-and-white clarity of the evidence. Regarding whether the teams followed the league’s lead, Droney ignored strong circumstantial evidence.
Plenty of the evidence comes from the negotiations between the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson testified that, early in his discussions with the Broncos, he requested a seven-year, fully-guaranteed contract that would pay “around $50 million a year.” The Broncos, said Wilson, “didn’t blink.”
The trade that sent Wilson to Denver became official on March 16, 2022. In the following days, something changed.
“I would say shortly after [the trade], maybe within the next ten days or so, they started getting cold feet on this fully guaranteed thing,” Wilson testified in the hearing.
Coincidentally — or not — “the NFL Management Council, with the blessing of the Commissioner, encouraged the 32 NFL Clubs to reduce guarantees in veterans’ contracts at the March 2022 annual owners’ meeting,” as Droney concluded. The encouragement happened on March 28, only 12 days afer the Wilson trade was announced.
Is it really a surprise, then, that the Broncos backpedaled?
The backpedaling continued through August, when the team was sold to the Walton-Penner group. After the sale became final, a deal with Wilson was pursued.
The Broncos, despite Wilson’s testimony that the team “didn’t blink” at the prospect of a fully-guaranteed deal, took the position that a fully-guaranteed contract like Deshaun Watson’s “was a non starter.”
During the talks, Broncos owner Greg Penner told other members of the Denver ownership group that “there’s not[h]ing in here that other owners will consider off market (e.g. like the Watson guarantees).” Later, Penner told his partners that G.M. George Paton “feels very good about it for us as a franchise and the benchmark it sets (versus Watson) for the rest of the league.”
Those comments are as powerful as the smoking-gun text exchange between Chargers owner Dean Spanos and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill regarding the Kyler Murray deal. They are circumstantial evidence of the existence of an agreement among owners to hold down guarantees, and of a desire by Penner and the Broncos to comply with it.
Why else would Penner care about other owners and other teams when negotiating a contract with Wilson? When Penner was the CEO of WalMart, did he care about the impact his decisions regarding key employee pay may have on Target’s compensation structure for similar employees?
The evidence of collusion was right there. Droney blew it. There’s no other way to put it.
And the NFL Players Association continues to blow it by not publicizing the contents of the 61-page ruling.
It’s been a strange couple of days on the mean streets of #Scooptown.
Major media outlets — and prominent NFL reporters and insiders — have ignored or downplayed the reporting from Pablo Torre (and PFT) regarding the 61-page ruling in a landmark collusion case. Beyond the NFL getting caught with its hand pressed to the bottom of the collusion cookie jar, the NFL Players Association has inexplicably failed to use the decision as a multi-bladed sword against the league.
With the exception of Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports and Albert Breer of SI.com/Prime Video, none of the prominent NFL insiders or reporters have touched the topic. And no one seems to be trying to advance the story, despite the existence of plenty of meat on the collusion bone.
Meanwhile, the NFL and the NFLPA continue to be silent. If anyone is asking them to talk, no one is reporting that they’ve failed to respond or said “no comment.” The people who cover the sport are allowing both sides to remain silent, with no pressure or scrutiny to explain themselves.
These voices who cover pro football for a living should be demanding something, from both parties. Issue a statement. Release the full decision, with exhibits. Anything. Instead, those whose bread is buttered directly or indirectly by the league are, unfortunately, abdicating their duty to pursue truth.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens next. While the pissing and moaning from the league and the union regarding our reporting has been minimal, they’ll surely make a chess (or checkers) move at some point. Perhaps they’ll recruit one of the reporters who are otherwise ignoring the story to be the vessel for leaking something that potentially pushes back on what has emerged. Our guess is that one or more of the reporters who have enabled the league’s and the union’s silence in this matter will gladly do it.
Still, the only thing the NFL and NFLPA should be doing at this point is releasing the decision. And the union should be doing much more than that. They should be holding a press conference to explain the ramifications of the ruling. They should be having strategy sessions with players, agents, and lawyers for planning future legal attacks on actual or suspected collusion. They should be (as one source with knowledge of the dynamics of the NFLPA suggested to PFT) taking the decision to the Department of Justice’s antitrust division and instigating a broad investigation of whether and to what extent the NFL is colluding in other ways. (Because it probably is.)
But we know how things work in 2025 America. Anyone who has been made to look bad by accurate reporting will try to turn the tables, both to demean the reporters and to distract the audience.
It hasn’t happened yet. It won’t surprise me at all if it does.
The NFL was caught with its hand in the collusion cookie jar, as to the issue of fully-guaranteed contracts for players. And even though the arbitrator erroneously accepted the NFL’s position that it was eating no collusion cookies, the NFL apparently has learned from the experience.
The historical collusion/coordination extends beyond players. For years, it has been believed that owners collude regarding coaching pay, keeping the salaries down in the absence of a union or a salary cap. Apparently, they were coordinating/colluding elsewhere.
Per multiple sources, the NFL has shared on an annual basis salary data for every non-player position — from head coach to G.M. to area scouts to dietician to assistant athletic trainer. The league broke the information down by listing the high, the low, the median, and the average for every job in every NFL team.
This year, that ended. And the official position is that the information is no longer being provided for legal reasons.
It’s smart. Previously, it was dumb. Compiling and providing salary data among 32 independent businesses is per se coordination/collusion. And the league has been susceptible to an antitrust claim (or class action) from non-player employees impacted by the effort to limit competition for employee services.
Of course, the unavailability of the spreadsheet doesn’t mean the practice of coordination/collusion has ended. The league is simply making it harder to prove it by eliminating what would be clear and obvious evidence of collusion.