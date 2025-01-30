 Skip navigation
NFL: 2025 season had the fewest concussions since tracking started in 2015

  
Published January 30, 2025 03:30 PM

Efforts to limit the number of concussions during the NFL season took a big step in the right direction in 2024.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said on a media call Thursday that the number of recorded concussions around the league were the fewest of any year since tracking began in 2015. The tracking takes place during games and practices in the preseason and regular season.

The total decline from 2024 was 17 percent.

In addition to introducing new helmets designed with better concussion protection in mind, the league adopted new kickoff rules this season that were designed in part to limit concussions. The league said Wednesday that the dynamic kickoff resulted in fewer injuries, which makes it likelier to be adopted beyond the one-year trial in 2024.