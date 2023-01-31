49ers request interview with Steve Wilks

The Texans have not hired 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach yet, but all signs point to that happening and the 49ers are starting to work on finding someone else to run their defense.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the 49ers have requested permission to interview Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. The Panthers hired Frank Reich as their head coach last week, but Wilks remains under contract in Carolina for the time being.

Wilks was the Panthers’ defensive pass game coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach in the wake of Matt Rhule’s firing. He had a previous run as the defensive coordinator with Carolina and has also run defenses for the Browns and the University of Missouri.

There has also been talk of Vic Fangio joining Kyle Shanahan’s staff as Ryans’ replacement and either of the men would give the 49ers an experienced hand at the top of their defensive coaching staff.