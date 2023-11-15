Aaron Rodgers defends Nathaniel Hackett against criticism of Jets’ offense

The Jets continue to struggle on offense. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to speak publicly on Pat McAfee’s show every Tuesday. It was inevitable that the subject of the team’s sputtering offense would come up, at some point.

“Yeah, yeah, I see it,” Rodgers said today, regarding the criticism of the Jets’ offense. “I won MVP twice in the same offense, so I’m a believer. I’m a believer in the offense. There are a lot of positions, you have to play better. But, yeah, it’s easy right now to throw it at the usual suspects, Zach [Wilson] and Nathaniel, but there’s a lot of positions that need to play better.”

Here’s the reality, as it relates to Rodgers. When he won the MVP, Hackett was the offensive coordinator for an offensive head coach. And Matt LaFleur called the plays in Green Bay during Hackett’s time there.

In New York, Hackett works for a defensive head coach. So Hackett is basically running the offense. Like he was in Denver last year. And we know how that went.

Rodgers nevertheless was dismissive, as he often is, of those who disagree with him.

“There’s a lot of geniuses out there with ideas about how to fix the whole thing, but in actuality, it’s very simple,” Rodgers said. “If you watch the film, you can see where the issues lie and there are plays to be made. There are opportunities that are out there and we’re just not getting it done.”

If so, it’s someone’s fault. And with Hackett in charge of the offense, the buck needs to stop with him, eventually.