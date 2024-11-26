Aaron Rodgers: I haven’t turned down any medical scans

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made one of his regular visits to The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and a couple of reports from the team’s bye week came up during his appearance.

Rodgers denied a report that he wants to play in 2025, but does not want to play for the Jets before responding to a report about the health issues he’s dealt with throughout the season. Rodgers has been listed with ankle, hamstring, and knee issues at points this year and a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said he has “resisted medical scans” that might give reason for him to be taken out of the lineup.

Rodgers said that he knows “my body better than anybody” after 20 years in the NFL and that he’s had good communication about how he’s feeling with the Jets’ medical staff. He said that there was no “mandate” to get tests done at any point in those conversations and that he’s not going to shut himself down unless he’s physically incapable of playing.

“I felt really good last week, our last game against the Colts. I felt as good as I’ve felt in a long time. I will not willingly go on IR without an injury,” Rodgers said.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said there have been no conversations about shutting Rodgers down, so it appears the status quo is in place on offense for the Jets.