Aaron Rodgers might not have gotten Robert Saleh fired — but Rodgers could have saved him

The biggest problem with Aaron Rodgers’s “yeah, I’ve been immunized” routine from three years ago isn’t that it gave his critics fodder for fair criticism. It’s that it forever impairs his credibility.

And so, when Rodgers says it’s “patently false” that he got former Jets coach Robert Saleh fired, it’s fair to wonder whether Rodgers is telling the truth — or whether he’s once again hiding behind technicalities.

Did Rodgers order the Code Red? No. Perhaps he simply made a call once he heard Saleh had demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during a Tuesday morning staff meeting. A call aimed at saving Hackett, without sacrificing Saleh. But if that meant Saleh would be gone, so be it.

Even if Rodgers didn’t get Saleh fired, Rodgers could have saved Saleh. Rodgers definitely has that kind of juice, thanks to his achievements, his status, and his decision to give up more than $30 million in salary after he was traded to the Jets.

Apply common sense. Ambassador Johnson wouldn’t have fired Saleh without giving Rodgers a chance to chime in. Ambassador Johnson wouldn’t have fired Saleh if Rodgers didn’t want it to happen.

Rodgers could have said, “Don’t do it.” And if Rodgers didn’t get a chance to say it before Saleh was fired, Rodgers could say it now.

He has shown that he has no qualms about speaking his mind. What would the Jets do, cut him?

If Rodgers disagrees with the decision to fire Saleh, Rodgers could have said so before it happened. And he should say it now. Otherwise, common sense suggests that Rodgers had no opposition to it. Which isn’t all that different from wanting it to happen.

He can deny that he wanted it all he wants. Common sense suggests that, even if Rodgers didn’t get Saleh fired, Rodgers could have kept it from happening.

The fact that he didn’t says plenty.