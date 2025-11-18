 Skip navigation
Abdul Carter: I made an honest mistake missing the walk-through last week

  
Published November 18, 2025 03:58 PM

Giants rookie Abdul Carter continued to deny a report that he slept through a walk-through practice last week. Instead, the edge rusher said Tuesday he was getting treatment during the walk-through.

The Giants benched Carter for the first series, a decision interim coach Mike Kafka called a “coach’s decision.”

Carter told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Kafka changed the practice times, something he didn’t realize until he was in treatment. Carter said he had a FaceTime call with Kafka later that day.

My mistake was an honest mistake,” Carter told Schefter on Tuesday. “I own the fact that it was an honest mistake. I was getting treatment, and I told coach Kafka that, too. But to say I was sleeping at that time just wasn’t true. And it also wasn’t a trend. This was the only time it happened.”

Tomon Fox started for injured edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, playing the first six defensive snaps. Carter played the final 45 snaps and totaled a tackle and a quarterback hit.

Carter said he felt the report about him sleeping through the walk-through unfairly tarnished his reputation. He initially denied the report in a social media post on Monday.

“I don’t want anonymous sources to say these types of things about me that are untrue,” Carter told Schefter on Tuesday. “I did make a mistake, and I own up to what I did.”