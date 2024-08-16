After sitting out Thursday’s practice, Davante Adams’ status for Saturday is unclear

Davante Adams made clear this week that if it’s his decision, he’s not playing in the preseason. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce responded with a declarative statement that all healthy starters will play this week.

On Thursday, Adams didn’t practice.

He watched the night practice in street clothes from the sideline, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Adams’ non-participation was believed to be a rest day, but it was the final practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys. It leaves uncertainty about whether he will take the field, something he hasn’t done in the preseason since 2016.

Adams only returned to the team Sunday after missing more than a week while awaiting the birth of his son. So, it would seem unlikely, given how much practice time he has missed, that Adams plays this week.

They don’t need him until Week 1.

Adams has 203 receptions for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns in two seasons in Las Vegas.