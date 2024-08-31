 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Samaje Perine “absolutely” could play in opener

  
Published August 31, 2024 08:48 AM

The Chiefs added a pair of veteran players to the roster this week and head coach Andy Reid thinks they could both learn enough of the offense to be part of the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said on Tuesday that it was “too early” to say if he would be up to speed in time to play in the opener and he has an edge on running back Samaje Perine because he has played for the Chiefs in the past. Reid sounded optimistic about both players’ availability, however.

“I think yes, absolutely. Yeah, I think so,” Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “I’ve just got to see with Perine on where he’s at in picking everything up. I’m not going to put him in a bad position, obviously, but I think he’s going to be fine. He’s been in here cranking away. So we’ll see how everything goes.”

Reid said the Chiefs won’t have Hollywood Brown, so Smith-Schuster would be a welcome addition to the mix as the Chiefs try to kick off their drive for a threepeat with a home win over Baltimore.