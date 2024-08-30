 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chiefs won’t have Hollywood Brown for opener

  
Published August 30, 2024 01:23 PM

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown will not make his Chiefs debut on Thursday night.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Friday, via multiple reporters, that Brown has been ruled out of the opening game against the Ravens, who made Brown the 25th overall selection of the 2019 draft. Brown is still recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered in the team’s first preseason game.

Brown avoided injured reserve, which means the Chiefs think he will be back in the first four weeks of the regular season and General Manager Brett Veach said on Thursday that he is trending in the right direction. Things are trending quite fast enough for him to play in Week One, so the Chiefs will have to rely on other wideouts when they host the Ravens.

Justin Watson has seen an uptick in work since Brown went down and he will join Rashee Rice, first-round pick Xavier Worthy, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, and JuJu Smith-Schuster as options in the opener.