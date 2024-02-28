Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy: Whatever he does, he’s going to be good at

After serving as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator last year, Eric Bieniemy will be UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2024.

Bieniemy was famously with the Chiefs from 2013-2022, spending the last five of those seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said that he’s a “big believer” in Bleniemy.

“Wherever he goes, and whatever he does, he’s going to be good at,” Reid said. “He did that at Washington. He helped change a culture there that they’ll build on. He’s going to demand greatness out of you. He’ll do the same thing at UCLA. He’ll do a great job.

“He’s in charge. It’s hard when you’re in charge of something to have to step back. He’s got an opportunity here to do his thing on offense. And he knows the landscape, he’s been at UCLA before. And maybe he’s a head coach at the college level. I thought he should be a head coach here [at this level] but if it doesn’t happen, maybe he has that opportunity there to do it. But, I’m a big fan.”

Bieniemy has interviewed for several NFL head coaching jobs over the years, but did not have any reported interviews during the latest cycle this year. He did spend time with the Chiefs during the postseason, with Kansas City en route to winning Super Bowl LVIII.