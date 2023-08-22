Anthony Richardson will start Thursday night

Quarterback Anthony Richardson will get one more dress rehearsal before making his first regular season start in the NFL.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson will start Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Eagles. Steichen said that decisions about playing time for other starters will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Richardson was 7-of-12 for 67 yards and an interception in the team’s first preseason outing, but he did not play at all against the Bears in their second outing.

Once Thursday night’s game is in the books, Richardson will have a little over two weeks to prepare for their home opener against the Jaguars on September 10.