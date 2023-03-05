 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson’s sensational Combine performance raises his draft stock

  
Published March 4, 2023 11:23 PM
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson may have done more than any other player to improve his draft stock at the Scouting Combine.

Richardson was outstanding in Indianapolis, and as a result he’s now listed behind Alabama’s Bryce Young in the betting odds to be the first quarterback drafted. Young remains the favorite at -240, but Richardson is now second at +380.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has moved down to third at +430, while Kentucky’s Will Levis is a long shot at +1100. The extreme long shots are Stanford’s Tanner McKee at +7500 and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker at +7500.

How did Richardson do it? By putting on one of the most impressive performances in Scouting Combine history. His vertical jump was the best ever for a quarterback . His broad jump was also the best ever for a quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, with a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds, he would be considered an elite athletic prospect at any position, not just quarterback.

But even more impressive was Richardson’s arm in the throwing drills. Richardson unleashed a series of 60-yard throws that landed in his receivers’ hands. Richardson’s arm talent is remarkable.

Richardson is not a perfect prospect. He completed just 53.8 percent of his passes last season at Florida, and he started just 13 games in his college football career. Completion percentage and games started are two of the college quarterback stats with the best track record for predicting NFL success, and Richardson ranks near the bottom of all the quarterbacks in this year’s draft in both categories.

But some NFL team is going to fall in love with Richardson’s raw talent, make him a first-round pick, and hope to develop him into a franchise starter for years to come.