Asante Samuel Jr.: Everything is different with Justin Herbert out there

Quarterback Justin Herbert’s return to the practice had head coach Jim Harbaugh hearing the voices of angels and he wasn’t the only one remarking on the change in feeling around the team this week.

Herbert practiced in a limited fashion on Monday and moved on to 11-on-11 work on Tuesday. His work in those drills saw him hitting receivers on the run and through tight coverage in what cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. said was a clear change from what the team had been doing without the quarterback being part of those sessions.

“It’s definitely a difference . . . You can feel it,” Samuel said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “You can, just the way he goes about it; the balls are different. Just everything is different. His command is out there. So I’m glad to have him back out there.”

Samuel and the Chargers defense won a lot of battles at training camp with Herbert out of action. Things have swung the other way the last couple of days and the Chargers couldn’t be happier about it.