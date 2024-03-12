Bears agree to deal with tight end Gerald Everett

Six weeks before they’re expecting to draft quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears are bringing in a receiving tight end for him.

Veteran tight end Gerald Everett has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with Chicago, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old Everett has spent the last two years with the Chargers. He previously spent one season with the Seahawks and four with the Rams.

Last season Everett caught 51 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns.