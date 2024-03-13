Bears agree to terms with Amen Ogbongbemiga

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is headed to Chicago.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ogbongbemiga has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears. It’s a one-year deal worth $2.1 million with a maximum value of $2.5 million and $1.1 million in guaranteed money.

Ogbongbemiga was the eighth overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft, but he opted to sign with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He made a couple of starts on defense as a rookie, but has been almost exclusively a special teams player for the last two seasons.

Ogbongbemiga has 36 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries over his 47 regular season appearances. He also recovered a fumble in the team’s playoff loss to the Jaguars after the 2022 season.