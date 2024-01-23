Bears to interview Terrell Williams for defensive coordinator

A pair of Titans assistant coaches are on the list of candidates for the Bears defensive coordinator job.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will interview for the opening on Matt Eberflus’ staff. Titans defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Chris Harris is also in the mix for the role.

Williams joined Mike Vrabel’s staff in Tennessee in 2018 and took on the assistant head coach title last year. He served as the head coach for the team’s preseason opener last summer and is coaching one of the teams at this year’s Senior Bowl, so the Bears would get some extra insight into this year’s top draft prospects if Williams lands the job.

Eberflus handled defensive coordinator duties for the Bears after Alan Williams resigned in September. The team was also looking for an offensive coordinator, but Shane Waldron appears to have secured that position.