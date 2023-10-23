Bill Belichick “not talking” about his contract

Shortly before Bill Belichick became the third head coach in NFL history to win 300 regular season games with Sunday’s win over the Bills, there was a report that he signed a contract extension with the Patriots this offseason.

There were no specific details about the pact, but it was described as “a lucrative, multi-year” deal for a coach whose future has been the subject of much speculation over the first weeks of the 2023 season. During an appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick was asked about the report and he was predictably tight-lipped about his contractual status.

“Yeah, I’m not talking about that,” Belichick said.

Sunday’s game featured the best offensive performance of the year for the Patriots and it led to a much-needed win. Whatever the details of the contract, more of that kind of play will likely do more to quiet chatter about a possible departure than anything off the field.