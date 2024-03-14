Bills plan to re-sign running back Ty Johnson

Bills running back Ty Johnson will stick around for another year.

The Bills are planning to re-sign Johnson, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Johnson has been in the NFL since the Lions drafted him in 2019. He also played for the Jets before the BIlls signed him last year.

In 2023 Johnson played in 10 regular-season games and both playoff games for the Bills, totaling 274 yards from scrimmage while also handling some kickoff returns. The Bills will use him in a similar role as depth at running back and special teams this season.