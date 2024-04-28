 Skip navigation
Bills sign Quintez Cephus after reinstatement from gambling suspension

  
Published April 28, 2024 09:49 AM

After getting cut and suspended a year ago, wide receiver Quintez Cephus is back in the NFL.

Cephus has signed with the Bills, his agents announced.

The 26-year-old Cephus was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Lions who played in Detroit for three seasons, catching 37 passes for 568 yards and four touchdowns. Last year he was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL gambling policy, and the Lions subsequently cut him.

But last week Cephus was reinstated, and now he has his next team. He’ll compete for a roster spot on a team that needs some help at wide receiver, and he would appear to have decent odds to make the team.