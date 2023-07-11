 Skip navigation
Bills want DeAndre Hopkins, at their price

  Mike Florio,
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 11, 2023 06:56 PM

As free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins waits for his value to increase, the Bills are waiting for his asking price to drop.

It’s been known in league circles for several weeks now that the Bills are indeed interested in Hopkins, but that they have a price in mind they won’t exceed. Given that he visited the Titans and Patriots and not the Bills, it’s fair to infer that the Bills are offering less than the two primary suitors.

If Hopkins wants to win a championship, maybe he’d take less. Or maybe he wouldn’t. There’s no guarantee that joining the Bills will put them over the top, and Buffalo’s interest seems perfunctory unless and until they make an offer that competes with the offer made by their division rivals in New England.

So while Buffalo isn’t out of the question, it’s not likely that Hopkins will take less to go there — especially since he has yet to even visit there. If it’s going to happen, the Bills likely need to revisit what they’re willing to pay.