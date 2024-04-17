Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler visited Giants this week

The Giants have spent time during the pre-draft process with the quarterbacks projected to get selected at the top of the first round, but their research didn’t stop there.

NFL Media reports that Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler both visited with the team this week.

Nix is seen as a possible first-round pick, although he’s not expected to go as early as the Giants’ sixth-overall pick after starting for both Auburn and Oregon during his collegiate career. Rattler is viewed as a mid-round selection after transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina for his final two college seasons.

The Giants currently have six picks in the draft with one in every round other than the seventh. They have Daniel Jones returning from a torn ACL, but his injury issues, play and contract have led to speculation that the team might be in the market for a new quarterback.