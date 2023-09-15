Brandin Cooks, Zack Martin are questionable; Tyler Smith doubtful

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith and right guard Zack Martin have designations for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but left tackle Tyron Smith does not.

Tyler Smith appears on track to miss his second consecutive game as he remains out of practice with a hamstring injury. The Cowboys list him as doubtful, and owner Jerry Jones all but ruled out Smith during Jones’ weekly radio appearance.

Martin (groin) took “every snap” in Friday’s practice and should play barring a setback, but the Cowboys gave him a questionable designation.

Tyron Smith (ankle) exited the practice report after being a full participant all week.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (MCL sprain) is questionable after missing practice all week.

Safety Donovan Wilson (calf) is questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Thursday. He was limited Friday as well.