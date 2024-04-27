Broncos trade up to No. 102 for Bo Nix’s Oregon receiver Troy Franklin

The Broncos have given first-round quarterback Bo Nix a receiver he knows well.

Denver traded up in Round 4 to draft Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin with the 102nd overall pick.

The trade saw the Broncos give up the 121st, 136th and 207th picks to get the 102nd and 235th picks from the Seahawks.

Nix and Franklin made for a great connection at Oregon last year, with Franklin catching 14 touchdown passes. There are questions about Franklin’s size and his ability to handle press coverage in the NFL, but there’s no question that he and Nix have a great rapport.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is in the process of rebuilding his offense, and he’s hoping that Nix and Franklin have as good a connection in the NFL as they had in college.