Browns agree to terms with Devin Bush, re-sign Shelby Harris and Michael Dunn

The Browns have reached an agreement with one new player and announced the re-signings of two players.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland is signing linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal. The Browns also announced that they’ve re-signed defensive lineman Shelby Harris and offensive lineman Michael Dunn.

Bush was reportedly visiting the Browns on Thursday and apparently, that meeting went well. A first-round pick in 2019, Bush spent his first four seasons with Pittsburgh before playing in Seattle on a one-year deal in 2023. He appeared in 13 games with three starts. He finished with 37 total tackles with five tackles for loss, playing 21 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps. He was on the field for 30 percent of special teams snaps.

Harris, 32, appeared in all 17 games for the Browns in 2023 with seven starts. He finished with 28 total tackles with six tackles for loss, five passes defensed, and 1.5 sacks.

Dunn has been with the Browns since 2020, appearing in 40 games with six starts. In 22023, he played 12 games with two starts and was on the field for 248 offensive snaps with 40 special teams snaps.