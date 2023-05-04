 Skip navigation
Bryce Perkins will participate in Giants’ rookie minicamp

  
Published May 4, 2023 04:32 PM
Free agent quarterback Bryce Perkins will participate in the Giants’ rookie minicamp, according to multiple reports.

Perkins’ is the brother of former Giants running back Paul Perkins.

The Rams did not tender Bryce Perkins as a restricted free agent, which would have cost them $2.6 million. The Rams since have added Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, UT-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn as a college free agent and veteran free agent Brett Rypien.

Perkins made his first career start last season and completed 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Rams lost to the Chiefs 26-10.

He is 19-of-34 for 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the five games he saw action in during the 2022 season.

Perkins joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020.