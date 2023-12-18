Bryce Young after Sunday’s win: There’s a lot of joy for sure

Quarterback Bryce Young earned his second career NFL victory on Sunday, as the Panthers defeated the Falcons 9-7 on a rainy afternoon in Charlotte.

After the contest, Young said it felt great to get a win.

“Really, we’re just all happy. There’s a lot of joy for sure,” Young said in his postgame press conference. “It really comes from us wanting to see each other succeed. We want to see each other win. We put the work in. We trust in each other, and we haven’t been able to see a lot of those results this year, but it’s always great when you get to see that and it actually gets to come to fruition on Sunday.

“Again, right now it’s still fresh. Still enjoying it, but there’s still a lot of stuff we want to get better at and want to improve on. So, feels great. We’ll move on and file it away and take the good and the bad from it.”

Young was 18-of-24 for 167 yards in Sunday’s tough playing conditions. He engineered a 17-play, 90-yard drive that took up the last 7:35 of the game and set up Eddy Pineiro’s game-winning 23-yard field goal.

“It’s something for us to build off of,” Young said. “Again, it hasn’t gone the best before this, but we need a win every week. There’s no week that we need one more than the other. And throughout all this, we never lose faith. Never lose confidence. Never lose trust in each other. There’s no loss of fight.

“They’re hard to come by, and they mean a lot. We’ve got to enjoy it and then file it away and take what we can from it and improve.”