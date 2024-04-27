 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Caleb Williams told fellow Bears rookie Tory Taylor, “You’re not going to punt much”

  
Published April 27, 2024 04:33 PM

With the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Bears took quarterback Caleb Williams. In the fourth round, the Bears took punter Tory Taylor. The presence of one may mitigate the need for the other.

That’s what Williams told Taylor after he was drafted. Taylor told reporters that Williams texted him after the Bears picked him, with a simple message.

“You’re not going to punt much,” Taylor said Williams texted him.

That’s the goal, and that’s why some Bears fans may have hoped they would give Williams more help on offense rather than drafting a player who only takes the field when the offense falters. Williams will do his best to keep Taylor on the sideline.