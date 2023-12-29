Cardinals claim LB Trevor Nowaske off waivers from Lions

The Cardinals claimed linebacker Trevor Nowaske off waivers on Friday, the team announced. The Lions waived Nowaske on Thursday.

He played two games for the Lions this season, making one special teams tackle.

Nowaske, who began his NFL career with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, was on Detroit’s practice squad until the team signed him to the active roster Nov. 2.

The Cardinals also announced they placed receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve.

Brown has a lingering heel injury that kept him out of last week’s game against the Bears after Brown left the previous two games early.

Ledbetter injured his knee against the Bears, and thus the Cardinals will end the season with its top four players at the position on injured reserve. L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins and Leki Fotu previously went on IR.

In 12 games, Ledbetter finished with 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks.