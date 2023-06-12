Cardinals sign Brandon Smith

n1KBSC9Vs_oJ
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Kyler Murray fell to No. 19 in his Top 40 QB Countdown, discussing how injury and career regression were factors, but why there’s still a lot to like from the QB.
The Cardinals have swapped one receiver for another on their 90-man roster.
Arizona signed Brandon Smith, the team announced on Monday.
Smith was last with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders, where he caught eight passes for 118 yards with a touchdown in four games. Smith initially signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad the last two years.
As a corresponding roster move, the Cardinals released veteran receiver Auden Tate. He had joined Arizona’s practice squad in January and signed a futures deal with the club after the season.