Cardinals sign three undrafted free agents

The Cardinals had a big draft class and that didn’t leave much room for undrafted free agent signings.

The team announced three signings on Monday to go with the 12 rookies they added over seven rounds of the draft. They are Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver, North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy, and North Carolina State long snapper Joe Shimko.

Weaver led Deion Sanders’ team with 68 catches for 908 yards last season and Murphy had 17 sacks over four years in Chapel Hill. Shimko won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s top long snapper for the 2023 season.

In addition to the signings, the Cardinals also announced that they have released long snapper Matt Hembrough. Hembrough spent all of last season on injured reserve.