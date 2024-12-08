 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CB Steven Nelson is set to visit Chiefs on Monday

  
Published December 8, 2024 07:06 AM

The Chiefs are expected to start recent acquisition D.J. Humphries at left tackle against the Chargers on Sunday and he may not be the last veteran to join the team’s bid for a third straight Super Bowl title.

The agent for cornerback Steven Nelson said that his client is set to visit with the Chiefs on Monday. Nelson announced his retirement in June, but was not under contract to any team so there’s no obstacle to his return to action.

Nelson began his NFL career as a Chiefs third-round pick in 2015 and spent four years with the team before moving on to stints with the Steelers, Eagles, and Texans. He has 456 tackles, 13 interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries for his career.

Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Chamarri Conner, Nazeeh Johnson, Keith Taylor, and Chris Roland-Wallace are currently the corners in Kansas City.