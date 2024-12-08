CB Steven Nelson is set to visit Chiefs on Monday

The Chiefs are expected to start recent acquisition D.J. Humphries at left tackle against the Chargers on Sunday and he may not be the last veteran to join the team’s bid for a third straight Super Bowl title.

The agent for cornerback Steven Nelson said that his client is set to visit with the Chiefs on Monday. Nelson announced his retirement in June, but was not under contract to any team so there’s no obstacle to his return to action.

Nelson began his NFL career as a Chiefs third-round pick in 2015 and spent four years with the team before moving on to stints with the Steelers, Eagles, and Texans. He has 456 tackles, 13 interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries for his career.

Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Chamarri Conner, Nazeeh Johnson, Keith Taylor, and Chris Roland-Wallace are currently the corners in Kansas City.