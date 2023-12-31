CeeDee Lamb ties team record for receptions in a season with 92-yard TD

Derrick Barnes had Dak Prescott in his sights on third-and-13 from the Dallas 8. All Barnes had to do was wrap up the Cowboys quarterback, and the Lions had a safety.

Barnes, though, overran Prescott, who rolled to his right.

Prescott saw CeeDee Lamb running past cornerback Kindle Vildor, who then fell down at the 44 as Lamb was catching the pass from Prescott. Lamb jogged the rest of the way for a 92-yard touchdown.

It was the longest completion of Prescott’s career, the longest reception of Lamb’s career and the second-longest completion in team history. Hall of Famer Bob Hayes had a 95-yarder against Washington in a 1966 game.

It also was the 111th reception for Lamb this season, tying Michael Irvin’s team record for most catches in a single season.

The Cowboys lead 7-3.

Detroit got a 41-yard Michael Badgley field goal on its first drive.

The Lions intercepted Prescott on the Cowboys’ first possession, but Detroit went only 10 yards before punting after Ifeatu Melifonwu’s 24-yard return to the Detroit 43.